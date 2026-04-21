SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged with second-degree arson after multiple fires at a Miami property, according to an arrest report.

Adrian Herrera-Sanchez was taken into custody Monday, April 20, 2026. Authorities said the charges stem from an April 16 fire involving vehicles at a property on Southwest 202nd Avenue and a subsequent fire reported April 20.

According to the report, Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the 15200 block of SW 202nd Ave. on April 16, where a towable cargo trailer and a 2006 Toyota truck belonging to victims Luis Gonzalez-Padron and Tatiana Maya were on fire. A fire investigator determined the blaze was incendiary.

Investigators said Maya reported seeing Herrera-Sanchez standing near the trailer moments before an explosion and then running from the area.

Authorities said witnesses in the area later described a man matching Herrera-Sanchez’s appearance who claimed to have set a trailer on fire and said he smelled like gasoline.

The report states Herrera-Sanchez had previously threatened to burn the property following a breakup with Maya, and both victims told investigators he had made similar threats during past disputes.

Officials said Herrera-Sanchez was apprehended April 20 in connection with a separate incident in which he allegedly broke into another property and set belongings on fire.

Herrera-Sanchez is being held on $80,000 bond.

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