MIAMI (WSVN) - A 33-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after police say he followed a woman into an apartment building elevator, groped her twice and later exposed himself in a hallway confrontation witnessed by a neighbor.

Delroy Ambursley Lindo, was taken into custody Saturday night at Southwest 14th Avenue and Southwest 8th Street, more than 24 hours after the incident was reported, according to Miami police.

Police said the victim was inside the elevator when Lindo ran in from the sidewalk, stood close to her face and asked in Spanish if she was Cuban and how old she was.

He then grabbed her buttocks, according to the arrest report.

When the elevator reached the second floor, the victim tried to flee, but police said Lindo grabbed her a second time as she exited, telling her “adios.”

The woman knocked on a neighbor’s door for help. When the neighbor opened the door and asked what was happening, police said Lindo began masturbating in front of both women.

The neighbor called police, and Lindo fled south on foot, according to the report.

A second witness told investigators he had seen the suspect in the area multiple times before the incident and saw him flee the building afterward with what appeared to be semen on his hand, police said.

Officers noted Lindo’s description matched two prior Little Havana-area cases in which he had previously been arrested.

Court and police records show Lindo has three prior convictions for indecent exposure-related offenses, dated July 2025, August 2023 and July 2024.

He is now in custody, charged with one count of felony indecent exposure, second or subsequent offense, and one count of misdemeanor battery.

A judge found probable cause and set the defendant’s bond at $6,000, including $5,000 for the indecent exposure charge and $1,000 for the battery charge, and ordered him to have no contact with the victim.

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