SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami man was arrested Tuesday after Miami-Dade detectives said he pointed a handgun at a teenage cyclist and falsely claimed to be a police officer during a confrontation in the Kendall area in February.

Christian Quintero, 24, an active military veteran, faces charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and falsely personating an officer, according to an arrest report.

Investigators said the incident began Feb. 10 near Southwest 48th Street and Southwest 107th Avenue when a teenager riding an electric bicycle blew a kiss toward a female passenger sitting inside a white Toyota Camry.

Authorities said the vehicle’s driver became angry and began following and harassing the teen and his friend.

One of the teens told detectives he was unable to escape and stopped his bicycle.

According to the report, the driver rolled down his window, pointed a black handgun at him and asked, “Where’s your boy?” The teen said he feared for his life.

The victim also told investigators the man got out of the vehicle and said, “I’m a cop.”

Detectives later identified Quintero through the vehicle’s license plate and a photographic lineup, where the victim positively identified him as the suspect, according to the report.

Quintero was taken into custody at the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Kendall District station on Tuesday and declined to speak with detectives, authorities said.

He was later transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

During a bond court hearing, a judge found probable cause and set Quintero’s bond at $7,500.

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