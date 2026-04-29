MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami man is accused of following a victim in a vehicle, attempting to rob him at gunpoint and firing a shot during a struggle before stealing property and fleeing, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police said Santos Gaiter, 40, followed the victim in a black Honda Accord as the victim rode a golf cart home on April 21, 2026.

When the victim arrived at his residence near Northwest 1201 Place, Gaiter allegedly exited a vehicle and demanded money while pointing a handgun.

Authorities said he also demanded a gold chain, which the victim said was not real.

Investigators said a struggle ensued over the firearm, during which the victim bit Gaiter’s arm and attempted to push the weapon away.

Police said Gaiter then fired a shot toward the victim’s head, but the victim was able to deflect the gun, avoiding injury.

According to the affidavit, Gaiter fled with the victim’s phone and bags from the golf cart.

A second victim reported hearing calls for help and a gunshot, then saw Gaiter approach her and demand her bicycle, which he took before fleeing the scene.



A second victim told investigators she heard the first victim calling for help and a gunshot.

As she approached the area, she was confronted by Gaiter, who demanded, “Let me get that, girl, give me the bike.”

Police said Gaiter then took her teal Huffy bicycle and fled.

Investigators said surveillance video captured the incident, including the suspect vehicle following the victim before the robbery and returning to the area multiple times afterward.

Police said a photo lineup led the victim to identify Gaiter, whom he said he knew as “Santos” and had seen on multiple prior occasions.

Investigators later located Gaiter on April 28 holding a bicycle consistent with one taken during the incident and noted injuries consistent with the victim’s account.

Gaiter was arrested and is being held pending court proceedings, according to police.

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