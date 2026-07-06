CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 26-year-old Miami man is facing burglary charges after Coral Gables police said he entered two neighboring apartments early Sunday, including one occupied residence where a sleeping resident awoke to find him standing inside the bedroom.

According to investigators, surveillance video showed Noah Alec Dutzer entering one apartment through an unlocked front door around 1:52 a.m. while wearing a Hawaiian shirt and no pants.

Police said he remained inside for several hours, drank the resident’s Fireball whiskey, rummaged through the apartment and repeatedly walked in and out before eventually leaving.

The homeowner was away at the time and learned about the break in after a neighbor contacted her.

Investigators said Dutzer then entered a neighboring occupied apartment through an unlocked door, where the resident told police he woke up to a phone flashlight shining in his face and found Dutzer standing inside his bedroom.

The resident said he did not know Dutzer, had never seen him before and had not given him permission to enter the apartment.

According to the arrest report, the resident ordered Dutzer to leave, and Dutzer responded, “My fault, my fault,” before leaving without further incident.

The resident later told investigators Dutzer was still wearing a Hawaiian shirt and no pants as he exited the apartment.

After being advised of his Miranda rights, Dutzer told detectives he had been drinking for several hours at a bar on Giralda Avenue and experienced periods of blacking out.

During his bond court appearance, Dutzer told the judge he had “wandered off and got lost.”

The judge found probable cause and set bond at $5,000 on each burglary charge, for a total of $10,000.

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