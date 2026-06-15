SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami man was arrested Sunday after deputies said he put his elderly father in a chokehold, causing him to lose consciousness during a domestic dispute at their home.

William Rivas, 43, is charged with aggravated battery on a person 65 or older and domestic battery by strangulation, according to an arrest affidavit.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home in the Westchester area of southwest Miami-Dade after the victim called 911 for help.

Investigators said the victim, who is Rivas’ father and lives with him, was walking downstairs when Rivas approached him from behind and placed him in a chokehold.

According to the affidavit, the victim was unable to breathe and lost consciousness before both men fell to the floor.

The victim told deputies Rivas released him after they fell.

The victim suffered pain to his knees and left shoulder and was bleeding from his right ear, investigators said.

Deputies took Rivas into custody at the home.

Rivas was arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

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