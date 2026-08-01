OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Gardens police officer was suspended and bonded out after investigators said he threatened his former girlfriend with a firearm during a domestic dispute in Opa-Locka.

Fourty-one year-old Kolei Kulani McKinney Sr. was suspended from his duties after being arrested on domestic violence charges.

McKinney was accused of threatening his former girlfriend with a firearm and choking her.

He was charged with multiple felonies including aggravated assault with a firearm and domestic battery, with the judge setting his bond at $6,000 dollars.

The former Navy veteran denies the allegations.

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