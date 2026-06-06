MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Fire Rescue celebrated its new cadets.

The ceremony took place on Saturday at the Miami-Fire Rescue Training Center on Jefferson Street.

More than two dozen young men and women graduated from the City of Miami Department of Fire Rescue Junior Cadet Program.

The event included a live demonstration of the skills they have learned, as well as a special award presentation recognizing a cadet who recently used his training to help save a life.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.