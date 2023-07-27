MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade teachers will be receiving a boost in pay for the next academic year under a new union contract.

The starting salaries for teachers will be $52,470.

The United Teachers of Dade celebrated the end of negotiations with Miami-Dade County Public Schools on Thursday.

The agreement represents $145 million in additional compensation, an increase between no less than 7% and up to 10%.

Paraprofessionals, who provide instructional, behavioral and other support to students, will also see a boost. They will get 6%% increase, along with security guards.

Clerical staff and part-time workers will see a 4% increase in pay.

The tentative agreement also creates a new supplement for exceptional student education teachers and increased supplements for advanced degrees, which will aid in the district’s recruitment and retention of highly qualified employees.

The pay raise aims to improve their lives and enhance students’ overall quality of education.

