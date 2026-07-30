MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida student got the surprise of a lifetime, and it was all thanks to Florida Power & Light.

Ashley Vanegas-Fonseca of George T. Baker Aviation Technical College in Miami received a 5-thousand dollar scholarship from FPL on Wednesday.

The award recognizes her academic achievements and her passion for drone technology.

“I’ll be honest, I’m having trouble with my tuition as of now, but knowing that I have this scholarship in my hands, it’ll definitely be like a weight off my shoulders, and I’m really excited,” she said.

This fall, Vanegas-Fonseca plans to study electrical engineering at Santa Fe College in Gainesville.

The scholarship is part of FPL’s commitment to supporting STEM education.

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