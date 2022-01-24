MIAMI (WSVN) - Who will be Miami-Dade County Public Schools’ next superintendent? An upcoming meeting will likely prove instrumental to the three candidates currently vying for the position.

The Miami-Dade School Board has set up a special meeting on Monday afternoon. The applicants will be interviewed during the meeting.

Outgoing M-DCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho will be replaced by either Dr. Jose Dotres, Dr. Rafaela Espinal or Jacob Oliva.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at the School Board Administration Building in Miami.

