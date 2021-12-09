MIAMI (WSVN) - Alberto Carvalho will not be the superintendent for Miami-Dade County Public Schools for much longer.

Carvalho spoke at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday to announce that he will be entering “a phase of contract negotiations” of accepting the position to become the next superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District.

“I am blessed and happy to report that the Los Angeles Unified School System has offered me the position of superintendent, in fact, they just wrapped up a meeting where they unanimously have made this decision,” he said.

The move will take Carvalho from being the head of the fourth-largest public school system in the country to the head of the second largest.

“I know that you’ve put your hearts and minds into the selection process and we’ll drive student achievement, enrollment and the health and safety of kids under your new leadership of Mr. Carvalho,” said one attendee during a Los Angeles Unified School District meeting.

This is not the first time Carvalho has been considered for a leadership position in a different school system. In 2018, Carvalho was offered the position of New York City’s schools chancellor.

However, after hours of comments from parents, students, and other M-DCPS employees, Carvalho turned down that job.

Carvalho thanked the members of the school board and the Miami-Dade community.

“It is my goal, my decision, that as I open my heart to LA, never to close my heart to Miami,” Carvalho said.

Carvalho has led the Miami-Dade school district since 2008.

His awards include National Superintendent of the Year and 2108 National Urban Superintendent of the Year.

During his time as superintendent, the Miami-Dade County Public Schools has become one of the nation’s highest-performing urban school systems.

