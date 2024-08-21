SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida couple was arrested in connection with human trafficking and sexual battery involving a 15-year-old girl, according to police.

Jason Mojica, 46, and Maria Ximeny Duarte, 45, were apprehended at the Aloft Hotel, located at 7600 SW 88 Street, where the alleged incidents took place.

According to the arrest report, the victim was walking her dog in the hotel’s pool area on Aug. 13 when she was approached by Duarte who be-friended her by “gaining her trust by advising she was a Psychologist.”

Police said that Duarte offered the girl marijuana and persuaded her to return to the hotel room where she was asked to record sexual acts, and was later sexually assaulted by Mojica, who the victim knew to be Duarte’s boyfriend.

During the time in the hotel room, the victim became aware that Duarte “would exchange sex for drugs to satisfy her drug addictions,” the report states.

The report also states that Duarte was aware of the girl’s age and the victim overheard her say to Mojica “She’s 15, can you believe that?”

Duarte was arrested on Sunday and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Mojica was formally arrested on Tuesday for three felony charges while already in TGK on an unrelated case.

Mojica faces multiple charges including sexual battery of a minor and lewd and lascivious battery, while Duarte faces charges of human trafficking, lewd acts and interference with custody.

