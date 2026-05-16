HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County’s annual planting program returns this year, giving homeowners an opportunity to own trees.

The “Adopt-A-Tree” program is letting homeowners take home two free trees Saturday morning.

County leaders said that planting them can cut air conditioning bills and stop local flooding.

The program runs through 11:30 p.m. at Hialeah Gardens Senior High.

Trees are available on a first come first serve basis, and registration is required.

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