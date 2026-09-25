MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Children’s Museum is welcoming spooky season by hosting its 16th annual Not So Scary Halloween Bash early next month.

The daytime gathering is set to take place at the museum, located at 980 MacArthur Causeway, from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4. The event aims to offer families with young children an age-appropriate Halloween celebration designed without late-night scares.

Activities include trick-or-treating across the museum’s 17 interactive galleries, spooky science experiments, face painting, pumpkin decorating, art activities, character meet-and-greets and lunch served by Diced.

The afternoon’s main attraction is the grand opening of the museum’s Haunted House, constructed for children of all ages.

Tickets for the Not So Scary Halloween Bash cost $60 for museum members and $70 for non-members, with details available on miamichildrensmuseum.org.

Following the bash, themed Halloween programming continues from Oct. 5 through the rest of the month, featuring weekend trick-or-treating on Oct. 10, 17 and 24, daily Haunted House access, performances by the “Creepy Pair of Underwear” Theater Troupe and Mini Monster Monday for toddlers on Oct. 26.

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