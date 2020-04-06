Miami Beach to mandate masks in stores during coronavirus pandemic

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Wearing a mask during the coronavirus pandemic has quickly turned from a suggestion into a demand for people going into stores in Miami Beach.

Soon all employees and customers will be required to wear masks inside grocery stores, pharmacies and restaurants.

On Monday morning, people were spotted shopping, walking and exercising on Alton Road and 10th Street with and without masks. The change that goes in effect at midnight doesn’t affect you while you’re out in the open air, but as soon as you step foot in a place like a supermarket or a restaurant, your nose and mouth must be covered.

If residents fail to comply with the mask rule, they will be turned away.

“The order will follow CDC guidelines, which recommend homemade coverings, which includes bandanas and scarves, so please make arrangements,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said in a recorded address Friday. “There are innumerable ways to comply without needing to purchase medical-grade masks, which candidly, are best reserved for healthcare workers.”

Gelber was quick to point out that wearing masks is in addition to social distancing.

“Remember, these masks reduce risks to others but don’t obviously eliminate it, so please continue to observe social distancing and other measures to keep you and your loved ones safe,” he said.

The mask requirement also applies to people making any kind of deliveries.

