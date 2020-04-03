Miami Beach orders all employees, customers to wear masks to cover noses, mouths

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach has ordered all employees and customers of grocery stores, pharmacies and restaurants to wear masks while inside their respective establishments, effective April 7.

The mask should cover the person’s nose and mouth at all times.

Acceptable coverings may include a face mask, homemade mask or other cloth covering, such as a scarf, bandanna or handkerchief. However, officials said, the covering should complement, not be a substitute for, social distancing practices.

They also stressed that medical and surgical grade masks should be reserved for health care workers and first responders and the general public should make due with non-medical cloth masks.

This comes in conjunction with the recommendation from the CDC for the public to don non-medical cloth masks when out in the public.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.