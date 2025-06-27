MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach will mark Independence Day with events featuring fireworks, live music, food and family-friendly activities in North Beach and South Beach.

In North Beach, festivities begin at 5 p.m. at Altos Del Mar Park with a family zone offering games, attractions and food trucks. A drone and fireworks show will end the night at 9 p.m.

The nearby Miami Beach Bandshell will host a free outdoor roller disco from 5 to 9 p.m. Skate rentals will be free for Miami Beach residents with ID.

In South Beach, the fireworks and concert will begin at 8:30 p.m. at Lummus Park and 12th Street with a performance by the Miami Beach Classical Music Festival orchestra. Fireworks will fill the night sky at 9 p.m.

Citywide trolleys will operate from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Freebee rides will be available in Mid and North Beach. Anyone attending is urged to bike or use public transit due to limited traffic lanes on 5th Street.

Monument Island will be closed to boaters from July 3-7 due to past littering concerns.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.