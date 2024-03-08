MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As spring breakers arrived at Miami Beach, they came face to face with an increase in police and several safety measures implemented by city officials to deter the chaos seen in the last few years.

7News cameras on Friday captured a calm scene at Ocean Drive and the 10th Street beach entrance, where Goodwill ambassadors and Miami Beach Police officers were in full force.

Officers surveyed the area for any prohibited items that visitors cannot bring to the beach.

For those visiting Miami Beach, there has been some confusion with the increased police presence.

“Dang, I knew we shouldn’t came on spring break,” Tashelia Davis.

For Tashelia and her husband Jerry Davis, they came down to South Beach for their anniversary.

“We’ve been together for 18 years, we’ve been married two,” Jerry said.

The two were looking for a romantic getaway.

“Yes, spring break is going to messed up,” he said.

“We know it’s going to be wild,” Tashelia said.

Changes around the town have already affected their plans.

“Well, today, right now, we’re looking for breakfast,” she said.

As part of the new security measures, sidewalk seating was closed at restaurants for the weekend and next weekend, but Goodwill ambassadors will be in the area providing helpful information.

“Yeah, but if not, it’s fine,” she said.

At restaurants along the beach, seats were stacked and tables were tucked. It was a different sight than what people are used to on a sunny Friday morning.

“I was afraid it was going to be overrun but it’s been fine. We’ve had a great time,” said a man.

Parking will also be problem for visitors coming to South Beach. From Friday at 6 a.m until Monday at 6 a.m., over the next two weeks, the city’s garages and surface lots will only be open to residents and city employees.

In addition, the towing rate is doubling for non-residents to $516. Barricades will also block off the streets and police will set up DUI checkpoints and bag checks to get on the beach.

“They’re doing an amazing job, there’s security everywhere, so I’m very happy with that,” said Angela who is visiting South Beach.

Last year, large crowds, shootings and stampedes, left two people dead. During that time, over 600 people were arrested.

The safety precautions are part of the city’s “Spring Break Breakup” measures. The city posted a video online about the steps they’re taking to keep the peace this year.

Official are hoping that the calm continues throughout weekend.

The Davis’ are also looking forward to enjoying their time together.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.