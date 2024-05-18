CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - New video shows the moment an elderly boater arrived to his Coral Gables dock after a boating accident that left a 15-year-old girl dead.

The video, shared by the attorneys of Carlos Alonso, shows Alonso, 78, departing alone on Saturday afternoon and arriving back, an hour later, to his dock. Upon his arrival, he begins tying the boat to the dock.

“He’s not going to make a statement at this time, other than to say he’s absolutely devastated about the tragedy,” said his attorney, Lauren Krasnoff.

Alonso’s attorneys made the case that the new video bolsters their contention that their client, who goes by the name Bill, had no idea he may have hit and killed the teen, later identified as Ella Adler.

In a new statement shared Friday, the attorney said:

This was an unthinkable tragedy and our hearts break for Ella and her family. We hope this video helps to shut down some of the awful and unfounded rumors going around about Bill, who is absolutely devastated. As the video shows, Bill was alone. He was not drinking. And he had no clue that he may have hit someone – he parked the boat at his home, he was calm, he didn’t clean the boat, and he did not try to hide anything. Bill will continue to cooperate with law enforcement in every possible way. Lauren Krasnoff

Adler’s tragic death occurred last Saturday in Biscayne Bay near Key Biscayne. Investigators said the victim has finished wakeboarding and had fallen into the water.

Investigators said she was then hit by a boat.

Witness accounts led investigators to the boat parked outside Alonso’s home in Coral Gables.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials confiscated the boat on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, investigators revealed the owner of the home where the vessel was docked was also the person who was driving it on Saturday.

In an interview earlier this week, Krasnoff made clear that alcohol was not involved in this incident.

“He was out on the water alone that day. He had no idea that an accident had occurred. He does not drink, and he was not drinking on that Saturday. He had no knowledge of the accident until law enforcement came knocking at his door,” she said.

Alonso declined to speak to 7News this week. FWC said he is cooperating with their investigation.

