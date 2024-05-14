MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida tag agency clerk has been arrested in connection with a $3 million title fraud scheme, officials said Tuesday.

Katherine M. Vera Moran, a tag agency clerk at Baumgardner Tag Agency in Miami, faces charges including 18 counts of Title Fraud, a third-degree felony, and 18 counts of Official Misconduct, also a third-degree felony.

The investigation uncovered Vera Moran’s alleged involvement in the fraudulent transfer of vehicle titles.

Law enforcement authorities allege that Vera Moran accepted payments ranging from $800 to $1,000 for each fraudulent transaction, forging titles and tax documents on stolen vehicles in exchange.

Detectives initiated the investigation on January 12, after responding to a report of a stolen vehicle located within the premises of a local auto shop in Doral.

Authorities said that subsequent searches led to the recovery of multiple stolen vehicles, including a 2022 Lamborghini Urus, a 2023 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera and a 2021 Mercedes-Benz G550, along with two fraudulent VIN plates.

The owner of the auto shop was arrested for operating a Chop Shop.

Further investigation revealed Vera Moran’s alleged manipulation of VINs associated with total loss vehicles, facilitating the fraudulent transfer of vehicles deemed salvage to appear in perfect condition.

In total, officials said that 18 vehicles were recovered and identified during the investigation, with twelve confirmed as stolen.

The approximate total value of the recovered and identified stolen vehicles processed by Vera Moran at Baumgardner Tag Agency reportedly amounted to $3,385,000.

