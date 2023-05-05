MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police body camera video captured the tense and chaotic moments when police officers apprehended the suspect in a fatal shooting that took place in the heart of South Beach during spring break.

The footage, obtained exclusively by 7News, captured an officer tackling 24-year-old Dontavious Polk to the ground, March 19.

“Get on the ground! Get on the ground or I’ll shoot you!” an officer is heard telling the suspect.

Officers with Miami Beach and Miami-Dade police were searching for Polk ever since gunshots rang out along busy Ocean Drive, near 11th Street, at around 3:30 a.m.

Officers were able to track down the suspect to 12th Street and Collins Avenue.

“Yellow’s in custody, yellow’s in custody,” an officer said, referring to the color of the shirt Polk was wearing.

Surveillance video showed the moment shots rang out a few blocks away.

Two groups walked toward each other near 10th Street. The unsuspecting victim was seen on the sidewalk with his arm around a woman when a man walking in their direction grabbed a gun from under his shirt.

Chaos ensued moments later, as people screamed and ran for cover.

“They just killed somebody,” someone is heard saying in cellphone video.

The victim, identified as 19-year-old Devonte Tarver, was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Law enforcement sources told 7News that this shooting was a hit.

The streets were flooded with police from multiple agencies because the incident took place during spring break.

Prior to Polk’s takedown, the suspect was already being chased on foot by a Miami-Dade officer.

A Miami Beach officer in a cruiser spotted Polk while driving and, with gun in hand, threw the car in park.

“I got a gun! Get on the ground!” the officer said as he ran after the suspect.

Polk was taken into custody moments later.

“One of your units picked up the gun,” an officer is heard saying in the bodycam video.

Police said the gun was found closer to the scene of the shooting.

Detectives said Polk discharged the firearm several times.

Before being driven to jail, Polk is heard asking officers, “What happened?”

Polk was charged with first-degree murder. He remains behind bars, and his case is pending.

