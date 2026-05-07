MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fallen Miami Beach officers were honored for making the ultimate sacrifice.

The Miami Beach Police Department hosted its annual law enforcement memorial ceremony in front of its police headquarters on Thursday morning.

The department paid tribute to 11 officers who recently passed away in the line of duty.

Some of the victims’ families were present and spoke of the bravery their loved one displayed as they protected the community they served.

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