Miami Beach parking officer accused of extorting valet company for cash

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a Miami Beach parking enforcement officer after, officials said, he extorted a valet company for cash.

Fifty-seven-year-old Dante Zirio was taken into custody on Saturday for allegedly demanding money from valets in exchange for not issuing parking tickets.

But Zirio’s parking plot did not end there.

Arrest records obtained by 7News state that if the suspect didn’t get the money, he would purposefully issue citations.

The arrest report states that Zirio “demanded $750,000 in exchange for not issuing parking citations” and “demanded $1,000 a month … or he would issue parking citations to [the victim’s] valet company.”

City officials said the parking director received a tip regarding Zirio and reached out to police department, leading to an internal affairs investigation.

According to police sources, Zirio was caught after valet workers recorded the bribe.

Zirio is facing several charges, including two counts of extortion and two counts of bribery. He has since bonded out of jail.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.