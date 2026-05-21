MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Beach has approved a new parking enforcement reform designed to significantly reduce the number of resident vehicles being towed for non-safety violations, city officials announced Thursday.

The measure, dubbed the “End Resident Tows” reform, was unanimously approved by the Miami Beach City Commission and is expected to reduce resident vehicle tows by more than half, according to city officials.

Under the new policy, residents registered with the Miami Beach Parking Department will receive up to three parking citations and courtesy text notifications each calendar quarter for most non-safety parking violations before their vehicle can be towed on a fourth violation.

Residents who do not move an illegally parked vehicle within 24 hours after receiving a citation may also face towing after receiving a warning text, officials said.

“This reform puts an end to unnecessary towing and gives our residents the courtesy notice, benefit of the doubt and peace of mind they deserve,” Miami Beach Commissioner Alex Fernandez said in a statement.

Officials said immediate towing authority will still apply in cases involving public safety hazards, including blocked fire hydrants, disabled parking spaces, sidewalks, bike lanes, driveways and emergency access areas.

Residents in those situations will also receive a text notification giving them an opportunity to correct the violation before a tow occurs.

According to the city, more than 1,181 resident vehicles have been towed in Miami Beach so far this year, and officials estimate more than 62% of those tows could have been avoided under the new framework.

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