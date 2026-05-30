MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Beach Classical Music Festival is returning for a special concert.

The organization is celebrating ahead of Pride Month by hosting the Miami Beach Pride Concert.

The event will take place on Ocean Drive and 12th Street Saturday evening.

The festival blends 360-degree dome projection mapping with a live orchestra, giving attendees a European inspired experience.

The concert is free and open to the public, and runs until July 18.

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