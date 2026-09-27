MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Beach Cancer Walk has started and is expected to bring the local community together to raise awareness about the medical issue.

The walk occurs between 76th Street and 88th Street, and runs from the beach to the boardwalk.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Mount Sinai Braman Cancer Center, which supports medical efforts against the disease.

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