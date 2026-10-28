MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A disturbing discovery was made inside a Miami Beach home when police officers found over a dozen dogs, including puppies, inside a cooler in the home where they lived in deplorable conditions.

Miami Beach Police said they conducted a welfare check involving an elderly woman at 4300 North Michigan Avenue alongside the Florida Department of Children and Families.

When they arrived, they found a horror show. Four puppies were in a weak and dying state while other parts of the home were severely unsanitary, posing significant health and safety concerns, officials said.

Eleven other dogs were also found in deplorable conditions.

“There are four pups and the dogs. The pups are inside a bathtub. If you want to come see…” recounted a responding police officer in body camera footage following the disturbing discovery.

Detectives determined that Jorge Morillo lived at the home for about five years and was responsible for the dogs and the elderly woman.

“What was discovered inside was heartbreaking to say the least,” said MBPD spokesperson Christopher Bess.

Investigators say Morillo was making life miserable for the woman and the 19 dogs who lived there. He was hoarding the animals and trashing the homes, police say.

“He took full advantage of this elderly victim and the condition of the home. You had holes in the floor. You had holes in the ceiling, broken windows and feces everywhere,” said Bess.

Police arrested 50-year-old Morillo. During their recorded interview, police said he acknowledged his role in their care.

After Miami-Dade Animal Services crew safely removed all the dogs and transported them for veterinary evaluation and medical care, officials condemned the home.

“Our message is very clear. We will not tolerate animal cruelty of any sort. He neglected these animals, he neglected our elderly victim, and he’s paying the price as we speak,” said Bess.

The elderly woman was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Morillo remains behind bars and faces an animal cruelty charge.

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