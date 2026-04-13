MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Archbishop of Miami, Thomas Wenski, responded to President Donald Trump’s criticism of Pope Leo XIV and urged against partisanship.

“The pope doesn’t have to please a president or a prime minister, the pope doesn’t have anybody to please, doesn’t have to please anybody except the Lord,” said Wenski.

He also said that popes and presidents have been at odds before and noted that religious leaders have shared concerns about political issues.

“Be political, but not be partisan,” he said.

Wenski said he was not expecting an apology from the president; however, he added that he would accept one.

The comments came after Trump faced backlash for sharing a now-deleted social media post where it appeared he was depicting himself as Jesus.

“I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor, and had to do with the Red Cross, as a Red Cross worker there, which we support,” said Trump. “Only the fake news could come up with that one.”

There was no slowdown in the argument between the pope and the president on the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

The president criticized the pope in a lengthy social media post on Sunday night, calling him “weak” on crime and terrible on foreign policy.

“Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician,” said Trump on social media.

The pope responded to the criticism on a flight to Algeria.

“The message of the Gospel is very clear: ‘Blessed are the peacemakers,” said Leo. “I will not shy away from announcing the message of the Gospel. I’m inviting all people to look for ways of building bridges of peace and reconciliation, and looking for ways to avoid war any time that’s possible.”

However, Trump refused to apologize.

“He was very much against what I’m doing with regard to Iran, and you cannot have a nuclear Iran. Pope Leo would not be happy with the end result,” he said. “I think he’s very weak on crime and other things. There’s nothing to apologize for; he’s wrong.”

The Archbishop said that the words between Leo and Trump will pass quickly.

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