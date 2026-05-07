MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - With Mother’s Day rapidly approaching, employees at Miami International Airport are hard at work preparing tons of flowers for shipping.

Workers at the airport were busy inspecting thousands of flowers throughout the morning, Thursday.

Once they are approved, the flowers are shipped out to several locations across the United States.

MIA is the largest airport importer of flowers in the country, especially for celebrating moms on Mother’s Day.

“Mother’s Day is not only a holiday — it’s one of the most meaningful moments of the year. For MIA, it’s also a special occasion because it’s the busiest time to bring important flowers, even more than Valentine’s Day,” said Ana Finol, the airport’s deputy director for operations.

The airport received more then 1,500 tons of flowers leading up to Mother’s Day.

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