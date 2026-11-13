MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Several travelers at Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport are not sure what to do while they wait for their flights during the ongoing nationwide ground stop due to air traffic control communication issues.

Though thousands of travelers pass through MIA every day, none of them can catch their flights on Friday afternoon after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop for all domestic and most international flights.

7Skyforce hovered near the airport, where vehicle traffic was moving normally but none of the airplanes were moving on the tarmac.

Inside, it appeared business as usual for the most part.

The flight board showed takeoff and departure times being pushed later into the evening. Other flights expected later in the night are still running as scheduled.

After hearing about the ground stop, several travelers were hesitant to check their luggage in because they weren’t sure how long the delay would carry on into the night.

Emily Easterly and her family spoke with 7News as they sat around waiting for more information on when they can expect to return to their home in Philadelphia.

“I’m just bummed. I wanted to go home, I mean, it’s great to be here but not in the airport so I think we’re trying to figure out if we can avoid checking our bags ’cause we don’t wanna lose them if we have to stay overnight,” said Emily.

Keith Easterly said they arrived at the airport right after news of the ground stop came out.

“We showed up just as this broke so when I went to the departure desk, I asked the guy taking luggage, ‘What do we do?’ He goes, ‘What are you talking about?’ Like, we got here and he hadn’t heard yet so no one knows what to do,” said Keith.

Officials say FAA technicians have been working to address the ongoing communication problems. It remains unclear how long the ground stop will remain in effect.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.