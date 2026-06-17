(WSVN) - Soccer superstar Lionel Messi pulled off an historic hat-trick during Tuesday’s World Cup match between Argentina and Algeria.

A hat trick is when a single player scores three goals in a single game.

Messi, who arrived in the Major League Soccer in 2023, worked his magic during Tuesday night’s match and joined the elite group of players who’ve pulled it off.

He is the first male player to appear in six World Cups and his opening match may have just started to make the World Cup 2026 one to remember.

Following the victory, Messi told the media that he’s going to celebrate the historic match.

“I’m going to celebrate with my family, teammates, enjoy with the ones that are always there for me. This is a beautiful way to start the World Cup. I’m going to enjoy with my team. We are very united,” said Messi.

His colleagues say there is no one like him.

“There are no words left to write. If anyone thought this team was better without Leo, well, today became clear that Leo is the most important player of all,” said Alexis Mac Allister, Argentina midfielder.

With his three goals on Tuesday night, Messi is now tied for the all-time World Cup scoring record of 16 goals.

Messi’s first World Cup hat-trick comes 20 years to the day he scored his first ever goal in the World Cup at the age of 18.

Just days shy of his 39th birthday, many questioned whether Messi would start Tuesday’s game as he was coming off a hamstring injury that he suffered during Inter Miami’s game in May. But his performance clearly showed he was ready to go and dialed in.

“I’m lucky, I feel good after winning a difficult match. It’s never easy to play the first game in the World Cup. The first half was a bit difficult, but we came out on top,” said Messi.

Messi and Argentina will face Austria in on Monday in Dallas.

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