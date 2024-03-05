MIAMI (WSVN) - A development company has teamed up with Mercedes-Benz to create a 67-story condominium in Miami.

The car company announced last week that it is partnering with real estate firm JDS Development on a 67-story high-rise tower in Brickell, according to JDS CEO Michael Stern.

According to the Miami Residential Group website, the land was bought by the development company in the area of Southwest 12th Street and Second Avenue in Miami.

The new building, named the Mercedes Benz Places, is expected to have 791 residences, nearly 200 hotel rooms and about 250,000 square feet of office space.

