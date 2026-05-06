SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took the driver of an SUV to the hospital after his attempt to flee a traffic stop in Southwest Miami-Dade led him to hit the front of a house, authorities said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a residential burglary near Southwest 58th Avenue and 47th Street, early Wednesday morning.

While patrolling the neighborhood, investugators said, deputies spotted a suspicious vehicle and tried to pull over the driver.

But detectives said the driver of the SUV sped away. At around 3:45 a.m., he plowed through a front gate and hit the front of a pink house on the corner of Southwest 58th Avenue and 62nd Terrace, two blocks away from the University of Miami’s Coral Gables campus.

The owner told 7News he was sleeping when he was awoken by a loud noise.

“Let me put it this way: Nothing in Miami surprises me anymore, OK? I’ve heard loud noises before, like thunder and stuff like that, but this was definitely different,” he said. “You could tell there was some sort of – you know, judging from the noise, you could tell there was some sort of an impact.”

7News cameras captured the metallic blue SUV on the front lawn of the property with its air bags deployed and all of its doors open.

The SUV narrowly missed two other cars in the driveway, but the crash caused extensive damage to both the vehicle and the house.

Authorities said the driver of the SUV attempted to flee on foor but was taken into custody within seconds.

A neighbor shared a picture with 7News showing first responders surrounding the subject, who was lying on the grass.

Paramedics transported the motorist to an area hospital for medical clearance.

Back at the scene, cameras captured bricks from the house and other debris on the grass, as well as a pillar that fell off the home. It is also unknown whether or not someone was inside at the time.

Investigators said rhat while there was no residential burglary at the location where deputies responded, they did recover items from a vehicular burglary that took place at a nearby home.

The SUV has since been towed away from the scene of the crash.

The homeowner said he is currently dealing with insurance and figuring out how he is going to repair the damage to his house.

MDSO detectives cordoned off the street corner where the crash took place while they investigate. They have not specified whether the driver of the SUV will face any charges, as they continue to investigate.

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