SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Homicide Bureau is investigating the homicide of 45-year-old Terrance D. Willis.

On May 18, 2021, at approximately 12:17 a.m., the below pictured victim, Willis, was killed in the area of Busway and Southwest 184 Street in Miami.

MDSO Homicide Detective Oscar Andino needs to identify the suspect in reference to the homicide.

Anyone with information regarding the above homicide is requested to contact Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective O. Andino at (305) 471-2400.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at the following (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or 1 (866) 471-8477, or text “CrimeStoppers305” to 738477

FOR MORE INFO TO SUBMIT A TIP:

CrimeStoppers305 Website

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