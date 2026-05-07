MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect wanted for nearly running over several of their own detectives.

The incident happened on Southwest Fourth Avenue and Eighth Street in Miami on Tuesday.

Authorities with the MDSO Organized Crime Bureau said they spotted 35-year-old Jimmy Altidor.

Deputies said that Altidor put his car in reverse, smashed into two unmarked cruisers and sped off.

Investigators later found the car Altidor was driving, but found no sign of him.

No detectives were injured from the incident.

Officials urge those who know Altidor’s whereabouts to contact MDSO.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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