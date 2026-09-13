NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy was put in danger in a hit-and-run crash after a driver struck his cruiser in Northwest Miami-Dade

The incident happened on Northwest 154th Street and West Okeechobee Road on Saturday.

Authorities said that the deputy was working a traffic detail when the cruiser was struck, and the other driver took off.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue later evaluated the deputy at the crash site.

No information about the vehicle involved in the crash has been released as of Sunday morning.

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