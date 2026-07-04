NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after a hit-and-run in Northwest Miami-Dade left one person dead.

Investigators say an adult man was struck by an unknown vehicle which then fled the scene.

Officials said that the victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma center in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

There has been no word yet on the driver’s identity as the investigation is ongoing.

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