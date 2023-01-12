MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - It was stepped up training for first responders as they learned to spot human trafficking at airports.

Miami-Dade firefighters are helping combat a sad reality.

“It does exist, it is a daily crime that is hidden right in our backyard,” said Jessica Barriel, of the Miami-Dade Police Department Human Trafficking Squad.

MDPD trained the firefighters at a crucial place, the airport, Thursday.

According to officials, 70% of victims are trafficked through airports.

Miami International Airport is no exception.

Florida ranks third in the U.S. in human trafficking cases reported, and Miami-Dade reported the most cases in the state.

Recently, MDPD officers arrested a couple accused of recruiting and then traveling with a 17-year-old girl to solicit sex clients. They were caught at a Northwest Miami-Dade motel.

In December, a man, Monriko Clements, who also goes by a rapper name, King Swuice, was arrested, accused of bringing a young woman to Miami to sell her body.

“The victim stated that she made approximately $20,000 in these sex stays for the subject,” said Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. “The subject kept all the money.”

Investigators said the victim met Clements on social media, and not long after, he started advertising her services and setting up dates. Her body was tattooed with his name.

“To show that the victim is a possession, owned by that trafficker,” Rundle said.

But sometimes, cases are more subtle.

“Something didn’t fit right. Her age, the Chinese passport,” a firefighter said.

Some firefighters who were in the class have already dealt with possible human trafficking calls.

MDPD went over some signs of a person who may be in need of help.

“There’s always going to be a victim that’s going to stand back and allow the other person that they were accompanied by to speak up for them,” Barriel said. “Other times, which is very prevalent, is where they will take their documents, personal documents of identification from them, in an effort to remove them from their own identity, leaving them no choice then to return back to their trafficker.”

Officials said that if you spot anything suspicious, even if it may be small, to report it to an authority figure at the airport or you can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.

