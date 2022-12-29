MIAMI (WSVN) - A Maryland rapper accused of human trafficking has been stopped and brought back to South Florida, authorities said.

On Thursday morning, Monriko Mequel Clements, also known King Swuice, faced a judge as his attorney attempted to get his client to serve his house arrest in his home state.

Clements was arrested by the Miami-Date State Attorney’s Human Trafficking Task Force.

“A modern-day form of slavery, it does exist as human trafficking,” said Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle.

Investigators said he met a 23-year-old woman online and brought her to South Florida to sell her body.

Fernandez Rundle addressed Clements’ arrest and provided further details during a news conference held Thursday afternoon.

“The victim stated that she made approximately $20,000 for the subject, and she didn’t receive any of that money directly,” she said.

Investigators said the woman threw herself from a moving vehicle to get away from the suspect.

Clements faces one count of human trafficking, a first-degree felony, and one count of deriving support from proceeds of prostitution, a second-degree felony.

Clements’ bond was set at $45,000.

“For him, this woman was cash on high heels,” said Fernandez Rundle.

David Donet, his attorney, requested a reduction of his client’s bond.

But Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer did not agree to many of the requests made.

“Of course, he cannot [serve his arrest in Maryland]; he has to be in Miami-Dade County,” she said.

Prosecutors said this crime was not Clements’s first run-in with the law.

They said he had a non-extraditable warrant from Los Angeles, along with prior failures to appear in court out of Georgia and Maryland, emphasizing his lack of a clean record.

Authorities said the victim, a mother of two, is doing well and recovering.

