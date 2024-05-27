HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an alleged case of animal abuse after a video showed a man striking a dog multiple times.

According to the video posted to social media account Only in Dade on Sunday, the incident happened on 288th Street off 167th Avenue.

In the video, a man is seen holding a dog by its collar and slapping it multiple times with such force it can be heard.

The dog cowers as the man then walks away.

Urgent Dogs of Miami, which is a networking site run by volunteers, took to Instagram to make a call for action asking the public to help identify “this monster” and criticizing the animal abuse.

The Miami-Dade Police Department released the following statement:

MDPD is aware of the social media video where a dog was struck multiple times. MDPD South District immediately initiated an investigation. MDPD

MDPD report they have identified the man in the video and confirmed the address.

No word if any charges have been filed.

Animal rights groups are encouraging the public to let authorities handle the actual enforcement because they better understand the process of either filing charges or removing the animal from the owner.

