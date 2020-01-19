MDPD: ATV hit cruiser after dozens of riders fled West Miami-Dade gas station; 2 detained

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An all-terrain vehicle rider crashed into a parked Miami-Dade Police cruiser in West Miami-Dade after, officials said, more than three dozen bikers fled from a nearby gas station, leading officers to take two men into custody.

Aerial cameras hovered above the scene of the collision in the area of Southwest 124th Avenue and Eighth Street, near a Marathon gas station, Sunday afternoon.

@OfficialJoelF happening now 124 avenue and 8 street.. justice pic.twitter.com/iJszjvheFk — Sergio (@SergioOvalle84) January 19, 2020

According to investigators, police officers spotted about 40 ATVs and dirt bike riders at the gas station. When the bikers noticed the officers, they took off.

Police said one of the bikes hit an officer who was outside his vehicle and ran over his foot.

Moments later, an ATV rider crashed into the parked cruiser.

A police officer chased after two subjects who took off on foot, but officials said he got injured during the pursuit.

Investigators said two men were detained and will be charged. Officers also seized three ATVs at the scene.

The officer whose foot was injured was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The officer who was injured during the foot pursuit remained at the scene.

The crash takes place one day before the annual Wheels Up, Guns Down demonstration on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday. The unofficial event encourages people to ride ATVs and dirt bikes on busy roadways across South Florida.

Police have made clear the demonstration is illegal.

Police will begin disseminating the number of arrests related to Wheels Up, Guns Down on an hourly basis, beginning Monday. The number of arrests that police made during the weekend will be included in those numbers.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.