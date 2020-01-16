MDPD warns ‘Wheels Up, Guns Down’ participants of costly fines, arrests if caught

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department is warning those who choose to participate in the “Wheels Up, Guns Down” demonstration may face hefty fines or even jail time.

In a conference held at the MDPD headquarters in Doral on Thursday, department officials urged South Floridians to not take part in the event on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The unofficial event encourages participants to ride ATVs, dirt bikes and other vehicles that are not street-legal on busy roadways as an anti-gun violence and civil rights movement.

The demonstration has occurred in previous years, and police are once again warning against it.

A lot of the riders have caused crashes and made driving conditions dangerous for those on the street.

7News cameras have previously captured riders driving on the freeway and against traffic on one-way roads. Some bikers were even caught kicking a car before driving away.

In 2019, over a dozen were arrested and their bikes were confiscated by authorities.

Authorities are hoping the costly fees of the tickets and jail time will deter riders from participating.

“It could get very expensive,” said MDPD Division Chief Hector Llevat. “You could go anywhere from traffic citations to having the vehicles towed and seized, which is going to cost an additional expense. Depending on the violation, it could even lead to arrest, which is another costly endeavor.”

MDPD officials also want to remind the public that the “Wheels Up, Guns Down” demonstration is an unsanctioned event and is not endorsed by any law enforcement agency in South Florida.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a media conference regarding the demonstration later Thursday afternoon.

