DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Doral has sworn in a new police chief.

Matthew Castillo was sworn in on Wednesday alongside the newly minted Deputy Chief Jonathan Dweck.

Castillo said he felt optimistic about the future of public safety in Doral under his leadership.

“It’s our job as leader of this community to improve the quality of life of all residents and that’s what we are gonna do. Whether it’s helping someone cross the street, change someone’s tires, mentoring your kids, everything matters and I promise that’s what we are gonna do,” he said.

Castillo previously served as the chief of the Miami Springs Police Department.

He replaces Edwin Lopez, who has taken the position of City of Miami police chief.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.