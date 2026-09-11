HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 23-year-old made an OnlyFans account with nude photos of his ex-girlfriend and threatened to kill her after their breakup, police said.

Garrett Whitney and his ex-girlfriend dated for about two and a half years and share a child, according to a Homestead Police arrest report.

The woman told investigators they ended their relationship about a month ago and she moved out.

Since then, she said Whitney had called and harassed her as many as 500 times a day.

Police said Whitney also sent the woman a message saying he planned to create an OnlyFans account under her name.

Investigators said she later discovered that the account had been created and contained nude photographs of her.

The situation escalated Sept. 3 when Whitney sent a text message stating, “I’m going to murder you,” according to the arrest report.

Later that night, police said Whitney met the woman for a child custody exchange and became angry because she had ignored his calls.

Investigators said the woman later provided additional messages and voicemails in which Whitney threatened her and members of her family and indicated that if she was not going to be with him, she would not be with anyone else.

The woman told investigators she feared for her life.

Whitney was taken into custody Thursday night in Homestead.

He faces charges of aggravated stalking, written threats to kill or cause bodily injury and sexual cyberharassment.

Jail records show Whitney is also facing a separate case involving cocaine with suspected fentanyl. Charges include cocaine trafficking, unlawful use of a communications device and drug-related offenses near a school.

A judge found probable cause and set Whitney’s total bond at $45,500. He was also ordered to Level 2 house arrest with GPS monitoring in the domestic violence case and a Nebbia requirement in the drug case.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.