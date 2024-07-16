SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is sharing his story after he was attacked by a shark during a recent spearfishing trip in the Florida Keys.

Jose Abreau was spearfishing with friends and his children off the coast of Key West, on Monday. While in the water, he saw a bull shark swim up to him.

“He’s too fast, he’s too fast, I only say that this the end for me,” said Jose Abreau.

Abreau said it took 13 seconds for the shark to bite his shoulder, chest and right leg.

“You don’t have time, you don’t have time to do nothing,” said Abreau.

Luckily his friend saw the attack and quickly jumped into the water and bravely swam up to the shark, shoving a spear in its mouth.

Once the shark swam away, Abreau’s friend called for help and had him airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center

The man said he is alive today due to the quick response from his friend and first responders.

“I am here for my friend,” said Abreau. “He saved my life.”

Now Abreau’s advice is to never spearfish alone.

“When you fishing alone, you don’t have a chance, you don’t have an opportunity for nothing,” he said.

Abreau said he is in good spirits as he recovers from his injuries. He plans to start physical therapy in the next few days.

