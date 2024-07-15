KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A 37-year-old man was airlifted to a Miami-Dade hospital after he was bitten by a shark while spearfishing off Key West, authorities said.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred around 3:40 p.m. Monday on a reef off Key West.

The victim was brought ashore on Stock Island shortly after the incident and was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center by Trauma Star.

Monroe County Fire Rescue reported that the man suffered injuries to his chest, chin and calf. He was reportedly alert and responsive during the airlift.

