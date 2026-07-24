MIAMI (WSVN) - A man convicted of killing a waitress decades ago learned his fate in a Miami-Dade courtroom on Friday.

It is the second time 62-year-old Rafael Andres has heard a judge condemn him to death, this time for the beating, stabbing and strangulation death of a 31-year-old woman in 2005.

Andres sat motionless in the courtroom as the decision came down.

Yvette Farinas, the victim, was a server at La Carreta at Miami International Airport at the time of her death. She had hired Andres for handyman work at her Westchester-area home.

Ultimately, Andres killed her and set her home on fire.

Years ago, he was sentenced to death in this case but the Florida Supreme Court put that death sentence aside, leading to Friday’s re-sentence.

After listening to the facts of the case, the jury decided to recommend death again for Andres. The judge went along with jury’s recommendation.

Aside from Farinas’ death, Andres had been previously convicted in the 1987 stabbing death of a female friend.

In that case, he was sentenced to nine years, but was released after 18 months for good behavior.

The son of that female friend was also in court to witness his sentencing for Farinas’ death.

“It’s been for me 39 years, so having to re-do this again, and seeing this all over again, it’s not easy, but I have my family, I have my son to look out for. You were given an opportunity, a free card if you will, and you mess it all up. You’ll deserve what you have right now which you’ve been rewarded,” said Rene Azcarreta.

Andres’ death sentence is the first time in over a decade that a Miami-Dade inmate has been sent to death row.

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