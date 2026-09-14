MIAMI (WSVN) - A stabbing attack in Miami has left a man fighting for his life.

According to authorities, the stabbing happened near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 17th Street, Monday morning.

Police say they found a man suffering from two stab wounds to the chest upon arriving to the scene.

That man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition.

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