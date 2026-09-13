MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was hospitalized in critical condition after a stabbing in Miami.

Miami Fire Rescue said that they found a 43-year-old man with stab wounds on Saturday in the 2300 block of 18th Street.

The man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

City of Miami Police Department officers are currently investigating the incident.

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